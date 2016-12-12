BRIEF-Glencore, Qatar to buy a 19.5 pct interest in Rosneft

Dec 12 Glencore Plc
* Jse: Gln - Gln - New Strategic Partnership Between
Glencore And Qatar Investment Authority Relating To Rosneft
* New strategic partnership between Glencore and Qatar
Investment Authority relating to Rosneft
* Consortium will acquire from Rostneftegaz a 19.5 pct
interest in issued share capital of Rosneft ( shares) for eur
10.2 billion
* Glencore will commit eur 300 million in equity ( Glencore
equity) and QIA will commit eur 2.5 billion in equity to
consortium
* New 5 year offtake agreement with Rosneft representing a
sizeable additional 220,000 bbls/day for Glencore marketing
business
* Additional opportunities through a strategic partnership
for further cooperation, including infrastructure, logistics and
global trading
* Deal is conditional on finalisation of all relevant
financing, guarantee and other agreements and is expected to
close in mid-december 2016
* Glencore and QIA have concluded various agreements which
provide for establishment of a 50:50 consortium
* Balance of consideration for acquisition of shares to be
provided by non- recourse bank financing, principally by intesa
Sanpaolo S.PA
* Glencore will not have any economic exposure to its
interests in shares
* Limited liability structure fully ring-fenced and
non-recourse to glencore apart from its eur 300 million equity
contribution and provision of margin guarantees of up to eur 1.4
billion
