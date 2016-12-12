BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol to refinance term debt, acquire ownership in Aurora, NE grain elevator

Dec 12 Pacific Ethanol Inc
* Pacific Ethanol enters agreements to refinance term debt
and acquire ownership in aurora, ne grain elevator
* Pacific Ethanol Inc says reduces total debt outstanding by
more than $12 million
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - will also obtain a revolving line of
credit of $32.0 million secured by its pekin assets
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - entered into an agreement with
Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company (ACEC)
* Pacific Ethanol Inc- Pacific Ethanol will contribute its
Aurora plant assets into a newly created company, Pacific
Aurora, Llc
* Pacific Ethanol Inc- ACEC will simultaneously contribute
its aurora west grain elevator, loop track, related land and
other assets into pal
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - increases Kinergy line of credit to
$85 million
* Pacific Ethanol Inc says increases cash, working capital
and liquidity resources by $55 million
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - will obtain a new five-year term
amortizing loan from CoBank and first farm credit in amount of
$64.0 million
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - is refinancing its $155.1 million
principal term debt, due in september 2017
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - Pacific Ethanol will sell a 14%
interest in pal to acec for $30.0 million in cash
* Pacific Ethanol-deals to result in co owning 74% and acec
owning 26% of combined ethanol production, grain elevator and
rail facilities in Aurora
