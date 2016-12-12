BRIEF-Petrowest corporation announces senior management changes

Dec 12 Petrowest Corp
* Petrowest corporation announces signed term sheet and
senior management changes
* Petrowest Corp - signed a non-binding agreement with a
major financial institution to provide a new asset-backed credit
facility
* Petrowest Corp-due diligence process by abl lender for
closing of the abl loan transaction has commenced, is expected
to be completed early in q1 2017
* Board of directors has appointed Saad, petrowest's new
chief operating officer, as president and chief operating
officer
* Petrowest corp - petrowest announces retirement of its
chief financial officer, lloyd wiggins
* Announces hiring of new chief financial officer, Daryl
Rudichuk, joining executive team immediately
* Petrowest Corp - has retained ernst & young orenda
corporate finance inc. As exclusive financial advisor with
respect to debt refinancing process
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: