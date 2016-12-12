BRIEF-Baytex announces 2017 capital budget and CEO succession

Dec 12 Baytex Energy Corp
* Baytex announces 2017 budget and ceo succession
* Baytex energy corp - its board of directors has approved a
2017 capital budget of $300 to $350 million
* 2017 capital designed to generate average annual
production of 66,000 to 70,000 boe/d
* Expected exit production rates for 2016 and 2017 reflect
an organic growth rate of approximately 3-4%
* Baytex energy corp - for full-year, approximately 70% of
planned capital expenditures will be directed to our eagle ford
operations
* Baytex energy corp - ed lafehr, president, will succeed
james bowzer as chief executive officer in may 2017
* Baytex energy-for 2017, entered into hedges on about 47%
of net wti exposure with 6% fixed at us$54.35/bbl, 41% hedged
utilizing 3-way option structure
