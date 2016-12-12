BRIEF-Baytex announces 2017 capital budget and CEO succession

Dec 12 Baytex Energy Corp

* Baytex announces 2017 budget and ceo succession

* Baytex energy corp - its board of directors has approved a 2017 capital budget of $300 to $350 million

* 2017 capital designed to generate average annual production of 66,000 to 70,000 boe/d

* Expected exit production rates for 2016 and 2017 reflect an organic growth rate of approximately 3-4%

* Baytex energy corp - for full-year, approximately 70% of planned capital expenditures will be directed to our eagle ford operations

* Baytex energy corp - ed lafehr, president, will succeed james bowzer as chief executive officer in may 2017

* Baytex energy-for 2017, entered into hedges on about 47% of net wti exposure with 6% fixed at us$54.35/bbl, 41% hedged utilizing 3-way option structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: