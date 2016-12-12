BRIEF-American Express says increases parental leave and family benefits for U.S. employees beginning Jan 1

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 American Express Co
* American express increases parental leave and family benefits for u.s. Employees beginning january 1, 2017
* Will be increasing its employee benefits for reproductive services, surrogacy, adoption and lactation
* New paid parental leave policy covers women and men welcoming a child through birth, adoption and surrogacy
* Company's u.s.-based regular full-time and part-time employees will be eligible for 20 weeks of paid parental leave
* Expectant parents will have access to a parent concierge
* American express-in addition to 20 weeks of paid leave, birthing mothers eligible to receive paid, medically-necessary leave related to birth of child Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.