BRIEF-American Express says increases parental leave and family benefits for U.S. employees beginning Jan 1

Dec 12 American Express Co

* American express increases parental leave and family benefits for u.s. Employees beginning january 1, 2017

* Will be increasing its employee benefits for reproductive services, surrogacy, adoption and lactation

* New paid parental leave policy covers women and men welcoming a child through birth, adoption and surrogacy

* Company's u.s.-based regular full-time and part-time employees will be eligible for 20 weeks of paid parental leave

* Expectant parents will have access to a parent concierge

American express-in addition to 20 weeks of paid leave, birthing mothers eligible to receive paid, medically-necessary leave related to birth of child