BRIEF-CDK Global entered into a credit agreement on Dec. 9 - SEC Filing

Dec 12 CDK Global Inc:
* CDK Global Inc - on December 9, 2016, CDK Global Inc
Entered into a credit agreement, providing for a senior
unsecured term loan facility - SEC Filing
* CDK Global Inc - credit agreement provides company with a
term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $400
million
* CDK Global Inc - final settlement of transaction under ASR
agreement is expected to occur during company s fiscal quarter
ending June 30, 2017
* CDK Global Inc - term loan facility will mature on fifth
anniversary of closing date
* CDK Global Inc - entered into an accelerated share
repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co LLC to purchase
$330 million of Co's common stock
* CDK Global Inc - ASR agreement, company will make a $330
million payment to Morgan Stanley on December 12, 2016
* CDK Global Inc - under terms of ASR agreement co will
receive on same day an initial delivery of about 4.5 million
shares of company s common stock
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hvaJ6G)
Further company coverage: