REFILE-BRIEF-LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton reports 5.4 pct passive stake in G-III Apparel Group

(Corrects to add dropped text)

Dec 12 G-III Apparel Group Ltd :

* LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton reports 5.4 pct passive stake in G-III Apparel Group as of Dec.1 - SEC filing

* G-III Apparel Group Ltd says sold $75 mln in equity financing - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2hnkiBr Further company coverage:

