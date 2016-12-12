版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 13日 星期二 06:28 BJT

BRIEF-Sanchez Energy says Royal Bank of Canada, as administrative agent, under amended credit agreement entered into letter agreement with co

Dec 12 Sanchez Energy Corp :

* Sanchez Energy - pursuant to ammendment, lenders under credit agreement have agreed to maintain Sanchez's existing $350 million borrowing base

* Sanchez Energy - on Dec 9, Royal Bank of Canada, as administrative agent, under amended credit agreement entered into letter agreement with Sanchez Source text - bit.ly/2hmz9it Further company coverage:

