BRIEF-Aaron's says entered into fifth amendment to loan facility agreement

Dec 12 Aaron's Inc :

* Says amendment amends loan facility to extend current facility termination date by an additional 364 days from December 8, 2016

* Aaron's Inc says amendment also reduces canadian subfacility limit from $50 million to $25 million

* Says on Dec 6, co entered into fifth amendment to loan facility agreement

* Says ammendment reduces maximum commitment available under franchisee loan facility from $175 million to $125 million