BRIEF-Aaron's says entered into fifth amendment to loan facility agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Aaron's Inc :
* Says amendment amends loan facility to extend current facility termination date by an additional 364 days from December 8, 2016
* Aaron's Inc says amendment also reduces canadian subfacility limit from $50 million to $25 million
* Says on Dec 6, co entered into fifth amendment to loan facility agreement
* Says ammendment reduces maximum commitment available under franchisee loan facility from $175 million to $125 million - sec filing Source - bit.ly/2hmmSuv Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.