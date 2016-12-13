BRIEF-Husky Energy says 2017 capital expenditure to be between $2.6 - $2.7 bln

Dec 13 Husky Energy Inc

* Husky Energy to grow margins and invest in higher return production

* Husky Energy-overall sustaining and maintenance capital requirements decreased about 25 percent over last 2 years,forecast to be in range of $2.2-2.3 billion for 2017

* Husky Energy Inc says capital spending for 2017 is expected to be fully funded within cash flow from operations

* Plans to add approximately 45,000 barrels per day (bbls/day) of new higher return production

* Average production for year expected to be in range of 320,000-335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/day)

* U.S. refining margins are expected to remain under pressure in Q4

* U.S. refining margins are expected to remain under pressure in Q4

* Husky Energy Inc says capital expenditure program for 2017 will be in range of $2.6 billion - $2.7 billion

* Husky Energy - production will continue to ramp up throughout 2017 with average annual production expected to be in range of 40,000 to 44,000 bbls/day

* Annual average production is expected to be in range of 320,000-335,000 boe/day.

* Average well pair production is expected to be 800-900 bbls/day after ramping up

* Production for 2016 is expected to be within guidance at 318,000-320,000 boe/day

* Capex for year is anticipated to be about $2.0 billion, about $100 million below guided range

* Two new infill wells are planned in Atlantic region, with expected combined net peak production of about 15,000 bbls/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: