BRIEF-3M sees 2016 revenue to be $30.2 billion

BRIEF-Stella-Jones expects Q4 sales in range of $340-$342 mln
* Stella-Jones Inc says company is currently anticipating sales in range of $340.0-$342.0 million for Q4
Dec 13 3M Co :
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $8.17, revenue view $30.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 full-year earnings per share estimated to be at low-end of $8.15 to $8.20 range
* Sees 2016 revenue to be $30.2 billion
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016