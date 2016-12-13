版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 13日 星期二 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-3M sees 2016 revenue to be $30.2 billion

Dec 13 3M Co :

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $8.17, revenue view $30.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 full-year earnings per share estimated to be at low-end of $8.15 to $8.20 range

* Sees 2016 revenue to be $30.2 billion Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐