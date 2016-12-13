BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from animal study supporting efficacy of RYANODEX for exertional heat stroke

Dec 13 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals inc - we anticipate completing NDA
filing as soon as possible for RYANODEX
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from
pivotal animal study supporting the efficacy of RYANODEX for
exertional heat stroke
* Robust and clinically meaningful treatment difference in
favor of RYANODEX was statistically significant
* Eagle pharmaceuticals - eagle could be first to market
with a potentially life-saving treatment for EHS, if approved by
FDA, as early as mid-2017
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - clinical and nonclinical
components of development program provide adequate safety,
efficacy data to complete our NDA submission
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: