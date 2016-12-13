BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts, Pace Holdings announce business combination

Dec 13 Pace Holdings Corp
* Playa Hotels & Resorts B.V. - consideration payable to
Playa shareholders will consist of co common shares and warrants
to purchase co common shares
* Playa Hotels & Resorts - Playa's management team, led by
chairman and CEO Bruce Wardinski, will continue to run company
post-transaction
* Playa Hotels & Resorts - transaction has been unanimously
approved by boards of directors of both Pace Holdings and Playa
Hotels And Resorts
* Playa Hotels & Resorts and Pace Holdings Corp announce
business combination
* Playa Hotels & Resorts - combined co will retain Playa
name and will be a publicly listed company with an anticipated
initial enterprise value of about $1.75 billion
* Playa Hotels & Resorts-in order to facilitate transaction,
Pace's sponsor has agreed to cancellation of 3.75 million
founder shares and 7.33 million founder warrants
* Playa Hotels & Resorts-Playa shareholders,Pace's sponsor
be issued earnout warrants that will be exercisable for co
shares upon achievement of certain stock price thresholds
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: