BRIEF-NRG Energy says in talks about potential Genon Energy restructuring

Dec 13 Nrg Energy Inc
* Announced that has been, continues to be, engaged in
discussions regarding a potential restructuring of Genon energy
* NRG denies allegations in trustees, noteholders' complaint
* Discussions with advisors to ad hoc group of holders of
genon energy 7.875 pct senior notes due 2017, 9.500 pct notes
due 2018, 9.875 pct notes due 2020
* Discussions with advisors to ad hoc group of holders of
genon americas generation 8.50 pct senior notes due 2021, 9.125
pct senior notes due 2031
* Certain indenture trustees, noteholders for genon notes
filed complaint in superior court of state of Delaware against
NRG, Genon
* Trustees, noteholders' complaint is alleging certain
claims related to a services agreement between NRG and Genon
dated Dec 20, 2012
