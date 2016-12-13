BRIEF-Anaptysbio announces clearance of U.S., India, U.K. CTA for ANB020

Dec 13 AnaptysBio Inc :
* AnaptysBio announces clearance of U.S. India and U.K. CTA
for ANB020
* AnaptysBio - clearance for anb020regulatory support
initiation of phase 2a trials for treatment of adult peanut
allergy and atopic dermatitis
* AnaptysBio Inc - United Kingdom medicines and healthcare
products regulatory agency has cleared company's clinical trial
authorisation for ANB020
* AnaptysBio- plans to initiate trials in Q1 of 2017,
expects to complete trials during second half of 2017 in both
U.S. And UK
* AnaptysBio Inc - during first half of 2017, seek
regulatory clearance to initiate a phase 2a clinical trial for
treatment of severe eosinophilic asthma
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: