BRIEF-Wynn Resorts partners with Crown Acquisitions to develop and operate retail offerings at Wynn Las Vegas

Dec 13 Wynn Resorts Ltd
* Wynn Resorts partners with Crown Acquisitions to develop
and operate retail offerings at Wynn Las Vegas
* Crown will pay $472 million in gross proceeds in two
installments
* Wynn will receive second fixed payment of $180 million
following completion of Wynn Plaza in 2017
* Signed an agreement to form a joint venture to own and
operate premier luxury retail space at Wynn Las Vegas
* Crown will pay Wynn first payment of $292 million at
closing, which is expected to be in 2016 or early 2017
* The joint venture will own approximately 88,233 square
feet of existing retail space at Wynn and Encore Las Vegas
* The joint venture will own the 72,851 square foot Wynn
Plaza currently under construction at Wynn Las Vegas
* Wynn Resorts will act as managing member and maintain
50.1% ownership of newly formed retail joint venture
