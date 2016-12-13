版本:
BRIEF-Pingtan expects fourth quarter results to a slight profit per share

Dec 13 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd

* Pingtan Marine Enterprise - expects financial results for Q4 ended Dec. 31, 2016, to be approximately break-even to a slight profit per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

