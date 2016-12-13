版本:
BRIEF-Altius Minerals is involved in co-founding of new co "Adventus Zinc Corp"

Dec 13 Altius Minerals Corp

* Altius minerals corp says together with select strategic investors it is participating in co-founding of a new company, adventus zinc corporation

* Co-Founding a new company, adventus zinc corporation, that intends to become publicly traded

* Altius minerals corp says adventus zinc intends to file a preliminary prospectus in connection with an ipo in near future

* Altius plans to co-found adventus zinc corporation, a new zinc focused company Altius Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

