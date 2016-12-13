BRIEF-ITV says to launch SVOD service in U.S. with BBC

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
"Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Dec 13 ITV Plc :
Announced a new joint venture to launch Britbox, an ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, in U.S. during Q1, 2017
BBC Worldwide and ITV share an equal majority stake in joint venture.
AMC Networks, which has a jv with BBC Worldwide for cable channel BBC America, is investing in Britbox with a non-voting minority interest
CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing