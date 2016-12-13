BRIEF-Pershing Square updates on sale of Valeant Pharmaceuticals shares by its onshore partnerships

Dec 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Pershing Square Capital Management says sold common stock
of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International for accounts of PS and
PS II, the two onshore partnerships
* Pershing Square Capital Management - PS and PS II sold,
respectively, 3.4 million shares and 117,512 shares of
high-cost-basis common stock of valeant pharmaceuticals
* Pershing Square says PS international and PSH, the two
offshore funds, sold no shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals'
common stock
* Pershing Square says in addition, it purchased to close,
for the accounts of the Pershing Square funds, the $165.00
strike call options that the funds previously sold short in
November 2015
* Pershing Square says the sale of Valeant stock was in
order to generate a tax loss in 2016 for their investors
* Pershing Square Capital Management reports it owns 7.8
percent stake in valeant pharmaceuticals international as of dec
12 - SEC filing
Source text: bit.ly/2gxHkUG