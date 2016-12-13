BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Caterpillar ratings to A3/Prime-2

BRIEF-Stella-Jones expects Q4 sales in range of $340-$342 mln
* Stella-Jones Inc says company is currently anticipating sales in range of $340.0-$342.0 million for Q4
Dec 13 Moody's Investors Service
* Moody's downgrades Caterpillar ratings to A3/Prime-2; outlook is stable.
* Do not anticipate any meaningful recovery in cat's markets until 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: