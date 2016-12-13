版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 14日 星期三 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Caterpillar ratings to A3/Prime-2

Dec 13 Moody's Investors Service

* Moody's downgrades Caterpillar ratings to A3/Prime-2; outlook is stable.

* Do not anticipate any meaningful recovery in cat's markets until 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐