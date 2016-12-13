BRIEF-SkyWest announces additional fleet transitions & Bombardier Agreement

Dec 13 Skywest Inc
* Skywest, Inc. announces additional fleet transitions,
Bombardier agreement and anticipated 50-seat aircraft non-cash
impairment charge
* Skywest-Anticipates to record non-cash impairment charge
in Q4 estimated to be in range of $440-$490 million on CRJ200
aircraft,other 50-seat aircraft assets
* Skywest - Expects to transition to flying primarily
dual-class aircraft in CRJ operation by removing its CRJ200
aircraft from service over next year
* Skywest Inc- Skywest is evaluating its total 50-seat
CRJ200 fleet and related long-lived assets for impairment in Q4
2016
* Skywest Inc - Bombardier agreed to pay skywest $90 million
by January 2017 along with certain other consideration in
exchange for release
* Skywest-Co,Bombardier entered into termination deal
covering Bombardier's residual value guarantee deals on 76
CRJ200 aircraft owned by Skywest Airlines,Expressjet
