BRIEF-Diodes says unit entered into 2016 amendment to JV agreement with Chengdu Ya Guang Electronic Co

Dec 13 Diodes Inc :
* Diodes Inc - on Dec 7, unit of co, entered into 2016
amendment to joint venture agreement with Chengdu Ya Guang
Electronic Co limited -sec filing
* Diodes Inc -under amendment,ownership in Diodes Shanghai
joint venture will be increased from 95 pct to approximately 98
pct
* Diodes Inc - both parties agree registered capital of
Diodes Technology (Chengdu) company limited, to be increased by
US$76 million to US$126 million
* Diodes Inc - increase in registered and additional paid in
capital will be made by a US$12 million cash contribution by
Diodes Shanghai
* Diodes- increase in registered, additional paid in capital
will be made by conversion of about US$72 million of existing
indebtedness of JV to units of co
Source text - bit.ly/2hCbA5R
