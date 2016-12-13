BRIEF-Newmont Mining Corp management presented current assessment of Yanacocha closure plan

Dec 13 Newmont Mining Corp :
* Newmont Mining - management expects to record increase to
asset retirement obligation at yanacocha of between $400 million
and $500 million during q4 of 2016
* Newmont Mining-revised closure plan for yanacocha may
change in connection with submission,review of plan with
peruvian regulators expected in h2 of 2017
* Newmont Mining Corp - on Dec 7, management presented
current assessment of yanacocha closure plan to board - sec
filing
* Newmont Mining - increase to asset retirement obligation
sees non-cash charge to reclamation expense for quarter ended
dec 31 of between $60 million -$90 million
Source text bit.ly/2hjralA
