BRIEF-Wells Fargo says Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp determined co's 2016 resolution plan does not remedy 2 of 3 deficiencies

Dec 14 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo says Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp determined co's 2016 resolution plan does not
remedy 2 of 3 deficiencies
* Company is required to remedy two deficiencies in a
revised submission to be provided to agencies by March 31, 2017
* Wells Fargo says agencies determined co, units shall be
restricted from acquiring any nonbank subsidiary
* Wells Fargo says if co fails to timely submit revised
submission, agencies will limit size of co's nonbank and
broker-dealer assets to levels in place as of Sept 30, 2016
* Wells Fargo says effective immediately, agencies
determined that co, units shall be restricted from establishing
any foreign bank or foreign branch
* Wells Fargo says if co has not adequately remedied
deficiencies by Dec. 13, 2018, agencies may jointly require co
to divest certain assets or operations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: