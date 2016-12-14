BRIEF-Express Scripts says conversation on drug pricing not going away

Dec 14 Express Scripts Holding Co -
* Express Scripts says it expects fewer patent expirations
in 2017 relative to 2016: conf call
* Express Scripts says diabetes care value program will
significantly impact anticipated increase in diabetes drug spend
in 2017: conf call
* Express Scripts is testing asthma remote monitoring
solution that combines inhaler sensors, smartphone app, and
monitoring from sos center: conf call
* Express Scripts CEO says "it's so early but...i've not
seen anything that causes me to be hugely concerned" in relation
to incoming Trump administration
* Express Scripts says has incorporated a "moderate level of
inflation" for 2017, says unlikely inflation will represent a
significant headwind
* Express Scripts says "we've been disciplined with m&a,
we've not announced anything, and it's not that we aren't
engaged" : conf call
* Express Scripts says expects to return the majority of its
free cash flow to shareholders in 2017 via share repurchases in
the open market: conf call
* Express Scripts plans to achieve cost reductions in 2017
resulting in flat to slightly lower SG&A expense in 2017 versus
2016: conf call
* Express Scripts says in 2016 it saw greater than 97.5
percent client retention: conf call
* Express Scripts says in 2017, it expects to deliver $1.8
billion in client savings from national preferred formulary
clients : conf call
* Express Scripts CEO: "The over arching conversation about
drug prices..there's no question in my mind that that
conversation is not going to go away"
* Express Scripts says rebates connected to inflation but
drug prices today are not acceptable even without inflation
