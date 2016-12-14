BRIEF-Protalix BioTherapeutics says Brazilian Ministry of Health intends to buy $24 mln of alfataliglicerase

Dec 14 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc

* Company estimates total revenues from these shipments to be approximately $24 million in aggregate.

* Anticipated revenues could reduce co's cash consumption rate by as much as a third in 2017

* Protalix BioTherapeutics - letter requests three shipments of alfataliglicerase; first shipment to be made in middle of 2017, and last at end of 2017