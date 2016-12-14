BRIEF-Bottomline Technologies entered into a credit agreement among co as borrower, co's units, lenders

Dec 14 Bottomline Technologies (DE)
* On December 9, 2016, co entered into a credit agreement
among co as borrower, co's units, lenders - SEC filing
* Bottomline Technologies says under terms of credit
agreement, lenders have provided co with a 5-year revolving
credit facility of up to $300 million
* Bottomline Technologies says credit facility will
terminate on December 8, 2021
* Bottomline Technologies says credit facility is available
for issuance of up to $20 million of letters of credit, up to
$20 million of swing line loans
* Bottomline Technologies says also has right to request
increase of commitments under credit facility up to $150 million
* Bottomline Technologies says proceeds of credit facility
may be used for corporate purposes of co & units, repayment or
refinancing of indebtedness
