BRIEF-CDI Corp shareholder Radoff says intends to nominate directors at annual meeting

Dec 14 Bradley Radoff:
* Bradley Radoff says issued open letter to CDI Corp
chairman
* Bradley Radoff - Bradley Radoff, his affiliates, Joshua
Schechter together are beneficial owners of about 7.8 pct of
outstanding shares of CDI Corp
* Bradley Radoff - Radoff, affiliates, Joshua Schechter
intend to nominate independent director candidates for election
at CDI's 2017 annual meeting
* Bradley Radoff - "call on CDI to evaluate strategic
alternatives and announce intention to nominate directors at
2017 annual meeting"
* Bradley Radoff - believe issues relating to excessive
tenure of various directors need to be addressed
* Bradley Radoff - as part of strategic alternatives review,
"demand board suspend its search for a permanent CEO"
* Bradley Radoff - "confident that there is significant
value that can be realized through a sale of CDI"
* Bradley Radoff says "board compensation is excessive at
CDI"
* Bradley Radoff - believe best course of action for board
is to engage financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives
including sale or merger
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)