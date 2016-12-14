BRIEF-Statoil sells Canada oil sands unit, will book $500-550 million impairment

Dec 14 Statoil Asa
* Has signed an agreement to divest its 100% owned Kai Kos
Dehseh (KKD) oil sands projects in Canadian province of Alberta
to Athabasca oil corporation
* Total consideration of transaction to statoil is up to cad
832 million, which includes a cash consideration of cad 435
million and cad 147 million to be paid in form of 100 million
common shares in athabasca
* Up to cad 250 million will be paid in a series of
contingent payments. In total, approximately 80% of
consideration will be in cash elements
* Will no longer operate any oil sands assets
* Divestment will trigger an impairment of usd 500-550
million, excluding negative currency effects from cad-usd
exchange rate at closing
