BRIEF-Melco International Development says unit entered into a stock purchase agreement

Dec 15 Melco International Development Ltd -

* Unit entered into a stock purchase agreement

* Melco sub agreed to purchase 198 million ordinary shares in Melco Crown Entertainment

* Aggregate purchase price for sale shares is us$1.19 billion

* Group intends to finance acquisition by bank borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

