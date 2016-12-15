版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-Dolly Varden Silver appointed Stephen Brohman as CFO

Dec 14 Dolly Varden Silver Corp

* Appointed Stephen Brohman as chief financial officer

* Appoints new officers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

