BRIEF-Urban Edge Properties enters $32 mln contract to acquire shops at Bruckner in Bronx, NY

Dec 14 Urban Edge Properties

* Urban Edge Properties- entered into $32 million contract to acquire leasehold interest in shops at Bruckner, a 114,000 square foot retail center in Bronx, NY

* Urban Edge Properties executes contract to acquire the shops at bruckner in Bronx, NY

* Acquisition of leasehold will bring this dominant, 501,000 sf retail destination under a single ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

