版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 11:40 BJT

BRIEF-BBVA Compass increases its prime lending rate to 3.75 pct

Dec 14 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. :

* BBVA COMPASS says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 3.75 percent from 3.50 percent, effective december 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐