BRIEF-KKR-backed Emerald Media leads $35 mln round in Amagi Media Labs

Dec 14 Emerald Media:

* it has acquired a significant minority stake in Amagi Media Labs

* KKR-backed Emerald Media leads us$35 million round in Amagi Media Labs

* existing shareholder Premji Invest also participating in the $35 million round; Mayfield India & Nadathur Holdings to remain invested in co Source text for Eikon:

