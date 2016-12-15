版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 13:00 BJT

BRIEF-Hyundai Merchant Marine drops out of Long Beach terminal bid- WSJ

Dec 14 (Reuters) -

* Hyundai Merchant Marine drops out of Long Beach terminal bid- wsj

* Hyundai Merchant Marine instead plans to later take a minority stake in Total Terminals International LLC- WSJ Source on.wsj.com/2hyvewF

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐