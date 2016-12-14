BRIEF-Crown Resorts to not proceed with international demerger plans

Dec 15 Crown Resorts Ltd :
* Has entered into a bilateral agreement with Melco
International Development limited for sale of 198 million MCE
shares
* Board has also determined not to proceed with proposed
demerger of company's international investments
* Proceeds intended to be used to reduce company's net debt
by approximately $800 million
* Proceeds also intended to be used fund a special
distribution of approximately $500 million and enable a share
buy-back of approximately $300 million
* HY total revenue across company's australian resorts
declined by approximately 12%
* Update in relation to major initiatives to enhance
shareholder value
* Sale to Melco is expected to generate proceeds of
approximately $1.6 billion
* Board has resolved not to proceed with Alon project in Las
Vegas at this time
* Sale of 198 million MCE shares for US$6.00 per MCE share
* Company continues to prepare for proposed IPO of a 49%
interest in some of its Australian hotels and associated retail
property
