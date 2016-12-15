版本:
BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group announces prime rate change

Dec 14 Citizens Financial Group Inc

* Citizens Financial Group announces prime rate change

* Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania have raised prime-lending rates to 3.75 percent from 3.50 percent ,effective Dec 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

