2016年 12月 15日

BRIEF-TomTom and Microsoft join forces to bring location-based services to Azure

Dec 15 TomTom NV :

* And Microsoft Corp join forces to bring location-based services to Azure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

