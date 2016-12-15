版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 14:47 BJT

BRIEF-Lonza CEO says aims at organic, bolt-on growth for injectables - CNBC

Dec 15 Lonza

* CEO says on injectables, growth will be achieved organically or through bolt-on acquisitons - CNBC Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐