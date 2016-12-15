BRIEF-Anheuser-Busch Inbev to sell its interests in Distell Group Ltd

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA NV :
* To sell its interests in Distell Group Limited to the Public Investment Corporation
* The stake comprises 58,674,000 ordinary shares or approximately 26.4 pct of Distell's issued share capital
* Sale remains subject to the approval of the South African competition authorities
* Standard Bank and Deutsche Bank are acting as joint financial advisers to co in connection with this transaction
* Webber Wentzel is acting as legal counsel to company
* Deutsche Securities (SA) proprietary limited is the JSE Sponsor to company Source text: bit.ly/2gLL6yM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.