BRIEF-Shell says CFO Simon Henry to retire, names successor

Dec 15 Shell

* Simon Henry will conclude his service as chief financial officer of company and will be succeeded by Jessica Uhl.

* Board has appointed Jessica Uhl as chief financial officer with effect from 9 March 2017

* Simon Henry will remain on board as CFO until 9 March 2017

* Simon will then remain available to Jessica and to board to assist with transition until 30 June 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

