BRIEF-Canadian Natural says 2017 budget is targeted at about $3.9 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
* Says Canadian Natural's 2017 capital budget is targeted at approximately $3.9 billion.
* Says can rollback its capital program by up to approximately $900 million
* Overall production in 2017 is targeted to be between 833,000 BOE/D and 883,000 BOE/D
* Says targets to increase corporate crude oil and natural gas production by 6% in 2017
* Overall crude oil and NGL production is targeted to increase 9% from 2016 levels
* Says targets to deliver cash flow from operations of $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion for 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.