版本:
中国
2016年 12月 15日

BRIEF-Hollysys Automation Technologies says Jianfeng He retired from his positions as a member and chairman of board of directors of company

Dec 15 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd

* Li Qiao was elected as a director of company

* Jianfeng He retired from his positions as a member and chairman of board of directors of company

* Baiqing Shao, current CEO and a director of company, was elected as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

