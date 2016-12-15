版本:
BRIEF-IGT signs six-year contract extension in Buenos Aires

Dec 15 International Game Technology Plc

* Igt signs six-year contract extension to continue providing lottery technology and software support services for Instituto Provincial De Loterias Y Casinos in Buenos Aires, Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

