公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Equifax integrates instant income, employment verifications into auto dealer service finance platforms

Dec 15 Equifax Inc

* Equifax integrates instant income and employment verifications into auto dealer service finance platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

