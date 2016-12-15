版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Capital One Financial reports monthly domestic amd international card net charge-off rate

Dec 15 Capital One Financial Corp -

* Nov international card net charge-off rate 3.95 percent versus 2.13 percent in October

* 30+ day delinquency rate for international card 3.25 percent at end of nov versus. 3.34 percent at oct-end

* Nov auto finance net charge-off rate 2.05 % versus. 2.05 percent in Oct - SEC filing

* 30+ day performing delinquency rate for auto finance 6.01% at end of nov versus 5.93 percent at Oct-end

* November domestic card net charge-off rate 4.78 percent versus 4.31 percent in October

* 30+ day delinquency rate for domestic card 4.00 percent at end of Nov versus. 3.91 percent at October-end Source text: (bit.ly/2hoiRVL) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐