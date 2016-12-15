版本:
BRIEF-JPMorgan reports 2.12 pct credit card charge-off rate in November

Dec 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co -

* Credit card charge-off rate 2.12 percent in November versus 2.13 percent in October - SEC filing

* Delinquency rate 1.17 percent at November end versus 1.15 percent at October end Source text: (bit.ly/2hojiPY) Further company coverage:

