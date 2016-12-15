版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 01:08 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Emmanuel Roman to leave SocGen, become PIMCO CEO

(Corrects spelling of Emmanuel Roman in headline and text)

Dec 15 SocGen :

* Emmanuel Roman to take on new functions as PIMCO Chief Executive Officer, will not remain director of SocGen

* SocGen will appoint a replacement for Roman

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐