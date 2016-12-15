版本:
BRIEF-Sanderson Farms posts qtrly earnings of $3.36/share

Dec 15 Sanderson Farms Inc:

* Sanderson Farms Inc - qtrly earnings per share $3.36

* Qtrly net sales $790.8 million versus $679.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.66, revenue view $791.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hzBRyR) Further company coverage:

